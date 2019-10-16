A Walla Walla man was sentenced Tuesday morning in Walla Walla County Superior Court to a year of probation for assaulting his wife.
Michael A. Boyd, 30, was accused of spitting on and hitting his wife on the head with a hydraulic screen door closer and blocking the bedroom door so she couldn’t escape, according to court documents. Police responded at about noon on Aug. 15 to the couple’s home on Grape Street and found the woman with head injuries, blood on the bed and bedroom floor, and items in disarray, according to court documents.
Boyd pleaded not guilty in September to domestic violence charges of second-degree assault and unlawful imprisonment. He then made a deal with prosecutors and pleaded guilty to third-degree assault-domestic violence on Oct. 8.
His sentence included 54 days in jail, with 54 days credit for time served; one year of community custody; no contact with and a to-be-determined restitution to his wife; treatment for domestic violence, substance abuse, and mental illness; and $700 in fines and fees.