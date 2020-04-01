A 25-year-old man has pleaded guilty in Walla Walla County Superior Court in an assault case for which he was sentenced to more than a year in prison.
Edgar Castaneda Gomez, with no known address, originally was charged Dec. 30 with domestic violence crimes, including third-degree child assault, second- and fourth-degree assault, assault in violation of a protection or no-contact order, and two counts of violation of a no-contact or protection order.
But he made an agreement with prosecutors and pleaded guilty March 24 to domestic violence charges including three counts of fourth-degree assault and one count of violation of a protection/no contact order.
Castaneda Gomez allegedly struck his girlfriend and her 3-year-old son in November 2019 with a belt, court documents stated.
He was arrested Dec. 7 on a Department of Corrections violation on another case, records stated, and later was found to have called the woman 67 times and tried to call about 150 times from the Walla Walla County Jail.
A warrant was issued in early January, and he was arrested Jan. 31. He has remained in the Walla Walla County jail since then with a $50,000 bond.
His sentence March 24 included 364 days confinement on all counts, running consecutively, with 53 days credit for time served, 184 days suspended on count two, and all days suspended on counts three and four.
It also included no contact with the victims, attending domestic violence-moral reconation therapy and $565 in fines and fees.