A College Place man was sentenced Monday in Walla Walla County Superior Court to community service for failing to register as a sex offender.
Cody G. Allan, 24, pleaded guilty to the charge Sept. 9, records stated. He was required to register his address with authorities after being convicted of first-degree child
molestation on May 11, 2011.
In the recent case of failing to register, police said they checked two College Place addresses reported to them. He was not living at one location, according to a family member. He wasn’t at the other home, records said.
Allan’s sentence included 15 days in jail converted to 120 hours of community service, one year of probation, and $500 in fines and fees.
Allan has had several felony convictions besides molestation, including harassment in 2013, first-degree reckless burning in 2018 and second-degree unlawful firearm possession in January.