A Walla Walla man was sentenced Monday in Walla Walla County Superior Court to community custody and drug rehabilitation treatment for intimidating a witness.
Harold W. Clarys, 43, was arrested Jan. 14 after a woman told police he sent her several texts stating he was going to kill her and himself, records stated.
Clarys reportedly wanted the woman to change statements in a pending case against him.
His original charges included domestic violence charges of intimidating a witness, violation of a protection order, and harassment. However, he made an agreement with prosecutors and pleaded guilty March 9 to intimidating a witness.
His sentence Monday included one year in community custody, six months of supervision under the Department of Corrections in residential chemical dependency treatment, completing domestic violence-moral reconation Therapy, $500 in fines and fees, and no contact with the victim through March 30, 2025.
The sentence was to run concurrently with another given Monday that had the same confinement details and $715 in fines and fees.