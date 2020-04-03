DAYTON — A local man was sentenced Thursday in Columbia County Superior Court to 18 years in prison for child rape and other sex charges.
Jose G. Flores Hernandez, 32, was arrested in October after a 14-year-old girl told authorities about the alleged crimes.
Scheduling court proceedings has been difficult, Columbia County Prosecuting Attorney Dale Slack explained in an email, because Flores Hernandez’s required interpreter — the only one within a 60-mile radius — has limited availability.
Flores Hernandez, who also goes by Gerrado Avila-Hernandez, pleaded guilty in early March to first- and third-degree child rape and second-degree child molestation.
Flores Hernandez allegedly used the alias Avila-Hernandez to enter the U.S. at some point, Slack stated, and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement “knew where he was within hours” of his arrest and asked the county to detain him.
Flores Hernandez has no criminal history in the U.S., Slack wrote, but these charges count against each other as double because they’re all sex offenses.
Slack said he’d recommend the low end of the range because Flores Hernandez likely would be deported to Mexico after incarceration. The recommendation was in exchange for pleading guilty as charged, he said.
However, the judge noted a lack of remorse by Flores Hernandez and gave him a longer sentence, Slack wrote.
The defendant didn’t speak on his own behalf or offer any apologies when given an opportunity at the sentencing.
First-degree child rape in Washington has an indeterminate sentence, so he received 216 months to life on the first charge. He was sentenced to 46 months on count two and 57 months on count three, all running concurrently.
Slack, however, expects Flores Hernandez won’t be in the U.S. for his whole sentence because ordinarily ICE agents will start the process for his deportation before his release date.
Mexico also won’t enforce his community custody, but if he tries reentering the U.S., he’ll get a warrant for failure to comply, Slack stated.