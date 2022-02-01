A Walla Walla man is in jail for allegedly resisting arrest after being hit by a police vehicle while fleeing on a bicycle from officers Monday, Jan. 31.
Michael J. Aichele, 41, was riding his bike near the intersection of Palouse and Rose streets around 10:22 p.m. when an officer attempted to stop him for not having the required safety equipment, according to a Walla Walla Police Department release.
Aichele — who was also wanted on an unrelated a warrant — fled, and several officers join in the chase.
He collided with a police vehicle in front of him after changing directions to avoid the officers behind him and was taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center, according to the release.
After being cleared by a physician, he was moved to the Walla Walla County Jail, where he is being held for investigation of failure to stop and obey a police officer and investigation of resisting arrest.
Sgt. Gunner Fulmer, the Police Department spokesperson, said he could not confirm whether Aichele suffered any injuries.
According to the online jail roster, Aichele remained in custody as of Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 1.
