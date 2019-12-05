Man fights extradition to Oregon on child sex charges

A 23-year-old Seattle man fighting extradition to Oregon on child sex charges was released in Walla Walla on Wednesday.
Benjamin R. Katz was arrested locally Tuesday afternoon by Washington State Patrol troopers, who took him to Walla Walla County Jail on a suspected fugitive charge.
He appeared in Walla Walla County Superior Court on Wednesday morning on the fugitive charge and charges from Clackamas County Circuit Court, including using a child in display of sexually explicit conduct, first-degree sexual abuse, second-degree online sexual corruption of a child, luring a minor, second-degree attempted sexual abuse, and two counts of harassment, records stated.
Katz was indicted Nov. 12 in the Clackamas County Circuit Court on the charges above, and a warrant was issued indicating the state would extradite Katz from anywhere in the U.S., records stated.
Defense attorney Robin Olson was appointed Wednesday to represent Katz, and his release conditions were determined, including $250,000 bond, which he posted later that day.
Walla Walla County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Nagle said Katz's extradition hearing was scheduled for Dec. 30.