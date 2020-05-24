One of six people allegedly involved in holding a woman against her will over a drug debt pleaded guilty Thursday in Walla Walla County Superior Court to the amended charge of third-degree assault. He also pleaded guilty to amended charges in another case.
Cody P. Ferguson, 34, of Walla Walla, was identified in the first case mentioned above by a victim who told police multiple people took turns beating and threatening her over three days in late May 2019 for an alleged drug debt, records stated.
She said they eventually took her to her mother’s house to borrow $260 to pay off the debt, during which she was able to escape and call the police.
Ferguson was arrested July 1, 2019, at Walmart. However, police records stated he allegedly threatened the victim Aug. 22, 2019. His charges were amended to include intimidating a witness. He posted $100,000 bail on Sept. 16 and was released from jail.
Ferguson’s standard sentencing range is 17-22 months in prison, since he has a criminal record that includes rape in 2005 in Idaho, as well as drug charges and failing to register as a sex offender in Washington.
In the second case mentioned, he pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine on Feb. 13, 2018. In that case, he reportedly gave a confidential informant .03 grams of meth in exchange for $50 within 1,000 feet of a school bus stop. The Regional SWAT team then searched his home on East Oak Street and found “a large chunk of suspected methamphetamine.”
His standard sentencing in the case is up to one year confinement.
Sentencing has not yet been scheduled for either case because a Drug Offender Sentencing Alternative screening for drug rehabilitation must take place.