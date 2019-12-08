An El Salvadoran man, originally charged in Walla Walla, made a plea agreement this week with federal prosecutors and faces up to three years in federal prison and possible deportation.
Ismael A. Perdomo-Castro, 38, was charged in August in Walla Walla County Superior Court with stolen firearm possession, alien in possession of a firearm, harassment, reckless endangerment and using drug paraphernalia
Those charges were dismissed Oct. 11, however, after federal charges were filed Oct. 8, according to records. He was imprisoned by order of the U.S. District Court in Eastern Washington pending disposition or further order.
His plea agreement entered Wednesday in U.S. District Court included dismissing two of the three federal charges, alien in the U.S. after deportation and illegal alien in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
He pleaded guilty only to felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, which includes a maximum penalty of up to 10 years in prison and a fine up to $250,000, or both.
However, the plea agreement stated both sides would recommend to the court he receive three years in prison. The agreement also included a three-year supervised release, $100 penalty, a to-be-determined fine, and giving the U.S. the Jennings J-22 pistol used in the alleged crime and remaining ammunition.
Castro-Perdomo was an El Salvadoran citizen, court documents stated, and the guilty plea could affect his immigration status. Another proceeding would need to dictate the consequences, records stated. He allegedly entered the U.S. without permission and was deported in 2006 and again in 2013, records stated.
“While deportation and/or removal appears to be a virtual certainty, no one, including defendant’s attorney or the court, can predict with absolute certainty the effect of defendant’s conviction on defendant’s immigration status,” documents stated.
His sentencing was scheduled Wednesday for 9 a.m. March 5, 2020, in Richland, and a pre-sentence investigation was ordered.
Perdomo’s Walla Walla charges stemmed from shooting next to a man’s head at about 7 p.m. Aug. 22 from about 2 feet away, according to court documents. The bullet — shot from an allegedly stolen Jennings J-22 pistol out of King County 30 years ago — lodged in the exterior wall of a nearby occupied house with no connection to either Perdomo or the victim, police said.
The man, 54, told officers he was shot at when he took the trash out and spotted Perdomo, with whom he is acquainted, on a nearby porch. The victim told police Perdomo told him, “This bullet was for you,” but did not believe Perdomo was trying to shoot him.
When officers contacted Perdomo in the alley behind the 900 block of West Chestnut Street, he was in possession of a glass pipe containing possible methamphetamine residue and the stolen .22-caliber firearm, records stated.
Perdomo initially gave police a false name and age, Noel A. Perdomo, 39, but officers later discovered his real identity. He pleaded not guilty to the county charges on Sept. 2.
He pleaded not guilty to the federal charges in October.