A man arrested in late January in Columbia County is now facing multiple charges in connection to a string of burgled churches and could face more charges as an investigation unfolds, officials said.
Isaiah A. McGanty, 38, of Dayton is being held on a $25,000 bond in the Columbia County Jail, facing charges of second- and third-degree stolen property possession, first-degree stolen property trafficking, and third-degree driving with a suspended license after initially being booked on a charge of second-degree burglary.
Columbia County Superior Court documents show Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputies investigated multiple burglaries of area churches and some businesses in January.
After investigation, deputies said they had reason to believe McGanty was behind the burglaries, including the fact he left his bank card behind at one of the churches, according to the documents. McGanty was arrested Jan. 30 in the 600 block of Country Village Court in Dayton.
“There are some more police reports,” Columbia County Prosecuting Attorney Dale Slack said. “But there are a lot of them and we’re not quite done with the investigation and charging decisions yet.”
Slack said the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating and his office was waiting to release more information until they “finish chasing down a couple of leads.”
McGanty has a lengthy criminal record, including a conviction on two counts of second-degree burglary in 2016, according to court documents.