A man from El Salvador accused of being involved this summer in shooting at, but missing, a man in Walla Walla has been indicted and imprisoned by the U.S. District Court in Eastern Washington.
Ismael A. Castro Perdomo, 37, was charged in Walla Walla County Superior Court with stolen firearm possession, alien in possession of a firearm, harassment, reckless endangerment and using drug paraphernalia, but those charges were dismissed Oct. 11 after federal charges were filed Oct. 8, according to records.
His federal charges include alien in the U.S. after deportation, felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and illegal alien in possession of a firearm and ammunition. Because of the charges, forfeiture allegations were filed, meaning he must give the U.S. the Jennings J-22 pistol and rounds of ammunition used in the alleged crime.
Court documents stated he was an El Salvadoran citizen. Perdomo’s Walla Walla charges stemmed from shooting next to a man’s head at about 7 p.m. Aug. 22 from about 2 feet away, according to court documents. The bullet — shot from an allegedly stolen Jennings J-22 pistol out of King County 30 years ago — lodged in the exterior wall of a nearby occupied house with no connection to either Perdomo or the victim, police said.
The man, 54, told officers he was shot at when he took the trash out and spotted Perdomo, with whom he is acquainted, on a nearby porch. The victim told police Perdomo told him, “This bullet was for you,” but did not believe Perdomo was trying to shoot him.
When officers contacted Perdomo in the alley behind the 900 block of West Chestnut Street, he was in possession of a glass pipe containing possible methamphetamine residue and the stolen .22-caliber firearm, records stated.
Perdomo initially gave police a false name and age, Noel A. Perdomo, 39, but officers later discovered his real identity. He pleaded not guilty to the charges on Sept. 2.
The first of his federal charges accused him of entering the U.S. without the permission of the attorney general or the secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, which was required due to him being denied entrance to the U.S. and deported in 2006 and 2013.
The second federal count said he wasn’t allowed to have a firearm and ammunition due to being a felon, records stated. The third alleged he was both in the U.S. illegally and had a firearm and ammunition, records stated.
He pleaded not guilty to the charges Thursday, but the U.S.’s motion for detention was granted pending disposition of the case or further order of the court.