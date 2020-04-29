A Walla Walla man may face automatic sentencing in Walla Walla County Superior Court after he allegedly violated terms Friday in an agreement he made in March on an unrelated case.
Anthony J. Luciani, 38, entered the stipulated order of continuance in March when he was accused of domestic violence crimes of second-degree assault, unlawful imprisonment and harassment as well as interfering with the reporting of domestic violence.
The terms included following conditions through March 31, 2022. Conditions were that he commit no crimes, obtain a mental-health and chemical-dependency assessment, notify the court of address change, complete a domestic violence therapy program and have no contact with the victim.
However, Luciani was charged Monday with felony violation of a protection order and fourth-degree assault, both domestic violence charges.
Police said he attacked a woman he was staying with in violation of a protection order near Paine Street and 13th Avenue, according to records.
Police found several calls recorded in the dispatch center from the woman regarding Luciani violating the restraining order. They also found Facebook posts indicating the two were together.
Luciani was arrested Friday, taken to Walla Walla County Jail and has a $25,000 bond.
He could face up to 10 years in prison and/or a $20,000 fine for violating terms from his previous case.
His arraignment for the recent case is May 11.