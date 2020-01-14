A man who agreed not to commit new crimes in November 2019, after being charged with third-degree assault, second-degree malicious mischief and resisting arrest, has been charged with new crimes.
Romero A. Diaz, 25, with no permanent address, was accused of disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing Jan. 8 after he knocked over display shelves and threw items at a worker in the Circle K on Second Avenue on Jan. 7.
He also allegedly yelled at the workers, resisted arrest and damaged an officer’s glasses, according to a probable cause statement.
A bench warrant was issued due to the alleged condition violations, and he was arrested Jan. 9. A hearing for the revocation of his stipulated order of continuance and sentencing was scheduled for Jan. 27.
Diaz had entered into the stipulated order of continuance Nov. 6, agreeing to follow conditions until Nov. 6, 2021, including not committing new crimes, or face conviction at a judge’s discretion for the alleged crimes in July 2019.
In that incident, Walla Walla police responded July 28 to reports of a man trying to fight people at Apex Food & Deli on Alder Street, records stated.
Diaz and his twin brother and co-defendant, Emanuel N. Diaz, allegedly assaulted an officer, records stated, and a patrol car was damaged.
A Taser was used on one of the brothers, as he was resisting arrest, according to a police report, and two officers sustained minor injuries.
Emanuel N. Diaz also entered a stipulated order of continuance in November 2019 on the same charges, except the end date was Nov. 18, 2020.
The charges for Romero Diaz from the Circle K incident came after officers responded to a report of a man cursing and screaming while walking down the road, records stated. An officer spoke with Jakob K. Johnson, who said he and Romero Diaz had been drinking.
A man leaving the store said someone “was going crazy inside,” records stated. Washington State Patrol troopers also responded to the scene.
Officers saw Romero Diaz had knocked over several display shelves, records stated, and a female employee told them the man was yelling and throwing items at her. When officers tried arresting Romero Diaz, he allegedly resisted, damaging an officer’s glasses.
These two recent incidents weren’t Romero Diaz’s first arrests. He was charged in 2016 with second- and third-degree assault, violating a no-contact order, and third-degree theft. In that case, he allegedly broke an officer’s leg while resisting arrest.
He was sentenced to six months in jail, with one month converted to community service hours after he pleaded guilty to second- and fourth-degree assault and violating a no-contact order, according to U-B archives.