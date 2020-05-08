A Walla Walla man who allegedly got into a Pizza Hut delivery driver’s car and threatened him entered an agreement Tuesday that, if followed, would lead to dismissal of charges in a year.
Jorge L. Garza, 32, was charged with felony harassment, fourth-degree assault, and second-degree vehicle prowling Feb. 11 for the alleged crimes just before 10 p.m. Feb. 10.
The pizzeria employee told police he was returning to work after a delivery on East Chestnut Street, and when he got downtown Garza opened the front passenger door and got in, records stated. The two did not know each other.
When the driver asked if Garza was going to rob him, an irritated Garza, "grabbed him by the neck and told (the driver) that he was going to kill him,” records stated. However, Garza then said he was “just kidding.”
Garza was in the vehicle for about two minutes before they arrived at Pizza Hut on Rose Street, where the driver parked hurriedly and got out.
Pizza Hut employees called police, who found Garza standing beside the passenger front door. He refused to take his hands out of his pockets, so police had to take him to the ground and medics were called for possible injuries.
The delivery driver had a red mark on his right neck/shoulder area.
Garza’a Stipulated Order of Continuance, or agreement with prosecutors for possible case dismissal, said he must abide by terms through May 5, 2021.
Those terms include not committing any crimes, not consuming alcohol/obtain an evaluation form an addiction facility and follow through with recommendations, not driving a vehicle until he has a license, writing an apology letter to the victim, paying $100 to the Walla Walla County Clerk, notifying of any address changes, and complying with regular check-ins in district court.
If he fails to comply, he faces up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine for the first count. However, his offender score is zero, giving him a standard range of one to three months on count one.