A Walla Walla man accused of crimes related to a domestic violence assault agreed Monday to follow court-ordered conditions for two years to avoid incarceration.
The stipulated order of continuance does not require Anthony Anthony J. Luciani, 38, to plead guilty, but he could be convicted by a judge if he violated terms.
Any violation could result in a sentence of up to 10 years in prison and/or a $20,000 fine.
Luciani was arrested Jan. 23 after police responded to an assault call at the Walla Walla sleep center on 15th and Rees avenues.
Police found a woman with injuries to her face, neck and hand, records stated. She said she had ended her relationship with Luciani after he became physical and got a restraining order, records stated.
However, he convinced her to drop the order, and the two were staying in a man’s van in the 600 block of Paine Street. When the woman tried leaving the van, he allegedly choked her, threatened to kill people the woman loved, broke her phone and wouldn’t let her exit, according to records.
She was able to leave because the man who owned the van came out of his home, became involved and let her, records stated. She then went to the sleep center, where she called the police.
Luciani was charged with domestic violence crimes of second-degree assault, unlawful imprisonment and harassment as well as interfering with the reporting of domestic violence.
In his stipulated agreement, Luciani must follow conditions through March 31, 2022. Terms include committing no crimes, obtaining a mental health and chemical dependency assessment, notifying the court of address change, completing a domestic violence therapy program, and having no contact with the victim.