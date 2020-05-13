A Walla Walla man pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Walla Walla County Superior Court to felony violation of a protection order and fourth-degree assault, both domestic violence charges.
Anthony J. Luciani, 38, is accused of violating a protection order April 24.
The alleged violation jeopardizes another domestic violence case against him, where he entered an agreement in March not to commit any crimes through March 31, 2022, or face automatic sentencing at a judge’s discretion.
Social media posts also indicated Luciani allegedly had violated the protection order.
On Tuesday, Luciani’s trial for this case was set for July 9 and 10. However, that could change if he has a hearing regarding his aforementioned case.