Many were in tears during an hour and a half long hearing in Walla Walla County Superior Court on Thursday afternoon as a convicted rapist was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison.
Jacob N. Cox, 35, of Walla Walla, was found guilty of second-degree rape by a jury on Sept. 11, after a half-day of deliberations and about six days of arguments, testimonies and evidence in trial.
The trial itself also took a while to happen. Cox was charged in April 2017 of raping a woman at her 40th birthday party in June 2016 in her Walla Walla home. Delays by prosecutors and defendants and scheduling conflicts slowed proceedings.
Judge John Lohrmann allowed statements from both sides during the sentencing before giving Cox the recommended mid-range of seven and a half years in prison, minus credit for time served, which will be determined by the Department of Corrections.
His sentence also included to-be-determined restitution, no contact with the victim for life, and $1,335.70 in fines and fees.
Court records reveal details of the crime.
The victim told police she invited family and friends to her party June 18, 2016. In the early morning of June 19, six people remained, including the woman, Cox and Cox’s fiancée.
At some point, the three were on the victim’s bed. During the assault, the woman awoke and shoved Cox away from her, records stated, after which he woke up his still-sleeping fiancée and they left.
The state crime lab found Cox’s DNA on the woman’s underwear, according to court records.
The courtroom Thursday was filled with supporters, many of whom were waiting to speak on the defendant’s behalf.
Cox was among the first to speak of the “series of events” over the last three and a half years, from the party until sentencing, where he maintained his innocence, “but was found guilty.”
He said he regretted not taking a plea agreement from prosecutors earlier of third-degree assault with sexual motivation because he would’ve been free and able to be with his fiancée and two boys, especially because his ex-wife died in October, leaving one son motherless.
But, he said, he didn’t take the deal because he knew he was innocent and didn’t want to lose his nursing license or his right to bear arms.
“I keep the faith knowing that God is in control,” he said. “I pray that his will be done.”
He then asked Lohrmann to sentence him to a low term so he could see his family as soon as possible.
Cox’s attorney, William McCool echoed him, asking for the low end of the 78-102 month standard sentence range for his offender score of zero, as he had no criminal history. He also said the victim “has come to terms with what’s going on,” and asked “the court to look at his family situation.”
“There has to be some reason to sentence on the low end,” McCool said, later adding, “I’m sure the state would love to see him accept responsibility for this.”
Walla Walla County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Michelle Mulhern also said Cox didn’t have any criminal history, had steady work history, and a lack of drug and alcohol abuse. However, she asked Lohrmann for the high end because “he had more than enough time to avoid” being in the situation, including talking to the victim the day after the rape, as she had asked.
She said the two had a brother-sister relationship he had tainted by his actions. And he denied his actions, turning the blame around on the victim.
She also scoffed at the idea of the already-in-the-works appeal of the convictions by Cox and his attorney, as they seemed to be doing so using family and friends’ testimonies of his moral character.
“He thinks because he has support … he can beat this in the court of appeals, but they don’t look at that during appeals,” Mulhern said, pointing to evidence and how the case was handled played more in a decision.
Cox’s victim said she sought two things from him.
“I wanted Jacob Cox to understand that he had done something wrong and I wanted some sort of assurance that he wouldn’t assault another person in the future,” she said.
“He was given an opportunity to demonstrate that understanding prior to me ever making a report to the police. Instead, when faced with the reality of his fiancée finding out what he had done, he twisted the story around and accused me of his own crime, lied about the situation to her, and then proactively went out and disseminated his lies to our mutual friends.”
Several friends and family members, as well as a patient of Cox’s spoke in support of him, including his brother and fiancée.
“He’s the happiest, greatest person I know,” his older brother, Joe Cox, said. “These people are here because we all love him. He’s a shining light, and he’s going to shine the light wherever you put him. I hope it’s for as little time as possible.”
His fiancée, Sydney Boyd, also sang his praises.
“He’s never cheated on me or betrayed my trust in any way,” Boyd said. “He’s the exact kind of man I’m looking forward to seeing my sons become.”
Cox’s mother, Wendi Bowers, didn’t speak to the court, but voiced support of her son to the U-B.
“He’s a sweetheart,” she said. “He’s loving toward everyone … This has had far-reaching effects.”