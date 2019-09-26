A Walla Walla man found guilty of second-degree rape earlier this month has asked for a new trial.
Jurors found Jacob Cox, 35, guilty on Sept. 11 of sexually assaulting a woman he knew in June 2016. They deliberated for half a day after hearing arguments and seeing evidence since Sept. 3 at Walla Walla County Superior Court.
However, Cox’s attorney, William McCool, on Monday filed a motion for a new trial and declaration in the Walla Walla County Superior Clerk’s Office. The declaration lists reasons for a new trial, including “this court committed several errors of law which were objected to by the defendant both pretrial and during trial.”
The declaration then lists several allegations that the court didn’t allow certain items at trial, including evidence, testimony, character witnesses, references to the Bible, and visual demonstration.
Before a new trial is permitted, defense and prosecuting attorneys must file briefs, affidavits and argue before a judge, according to Walla Walla County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Nagle.
Prosecutors have 10 days to serve opposing affidavits, according to Superior Court Criminal Rules, but those may be extended in certain instances. And the defense’s motion must be within 10 days of the verdict, which has been met in this instance.