A 38-year-old man convicted of helping a murderer in 2014 in Walla Walla has been arrested in connection to a gang-related drive-by shooting in Kennewick.
In the prior murder case, Andres Torres-Rodriguez pleaded guilty to first-degree rendering criminal assistance and first-degree unlawful firearm possession for allegedly ordering another man, Carlos Valdez, to fatally shoot Yesica Olivos, 20, because she owed him an ounce of meth. Torres-Rodriguez allegedly wasn’t at the scene, according to U-B archives.
Torres-Rodriguez made a plea agreement with prosecutors to have charges of first-degree murder by complicity and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder dropped. Prosecutors had said they wouldn’t have been able to prove beyond a reasonable doubt the allegations made by witnesses against Torres-Rodriguez if the case went to trial. He was sentenced to three years in prison.
On Monday, Walla Walla police arrested Torres-Rodriguez in connection to a gang-related shooting at 6 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of East Eighth Avenue in Kennewick. He was arrested for investigation of first-degree unlawful firearm possession and taken to Benton County Jail. He is being held on a $100,000 bond.
Kennewick police have arrested three of the four suspects involved in the shooting, according to Officer Brian Zinsli. A national warrant for Javier Valdez, 24, has been issued for second-degree assault and first-degree unlawful firearm possession.
No one was injured, but vehicles and homes were struck in the shooting. No motive has been found except for its gang relation, he said. The investigation was ongoing.