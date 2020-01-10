Man connected to Walla Walla commercial burglaries in Idaho prison

A Walla Walla man linked to a string of commercial burglaries in fall of 2018 has been sentenced to one year in the Idaho State Correctional Institution for controlled substance possession.
Robert J. Frates, 36, pleaded not guilty Nov. 13, 2018, in Walla Walla County Superior Court to three counts of second-degree burglary, first-degree theft, three counts of third-degree malicious mischief and two counts of third-degree theft.
Frates and Tisha A. Place, 31, of Walla Walla, were arrested Oct. 30, 2018, in connection with the burglaries of 19 local businesses starting in late September 2018, according to a probable cause statement.
Place pleaded guilty March 4, 2019, and was sentenced to 364 days in jail, which were suspended, with credit for 28 days served, two years on probation, six months in a residential Drug Offender Sentencing Alternative program and $600 in fines and fees.
Frates was released on conditions in December 2018 pending trial September 2019, but he was arrested twice after that, and a warrant was issued on new charges in August 2019, including second-degree burglary, second-degree malicious mischief, third-degree theft and possession of burglary tools allegedly in connection with a burglary at Livit Coffee on Isaacs Avenue.
According to court documents, police responded to the coffee shop at 6:26 a.m. Aug. 6 and found the glass front door had been smashed, cash register damaged and $300 missing from the register.
At about 2:40 a.m. Aug. 17, police conducted a traffic stop where the driver turned out to be Frates, records stated. He was released with an infraction, but wasn’t allowed to drive as he didn’t have a license.
While Frates was waiting for his driver, officers noticed many similarities between Frates and the suspect on surveillance footage of the Livit Coffee burglary, records stated.
A search warrant was approved for the vehicle, and items allegedly linking Frates to the coffee shop burglary were found, including a glass-breaking device, black gloves, locksmiths tools, black flashlight, unique black bandanna, black and white Pendleton Whiskey Fest lanyard and black backpack, records stated.
Frates had not been arrested and was reportedly on the run since then. He contacted the U-B in 2019 and said that Walla Walla police were following him in Montana. Police told the U-B they were searching for him, but not necessarily there.
In October 2019, Frates was arrested on several drug charges in Kootenai County, Idaho, and eventually sentenced in December 2019 for controlled substance possession.
His sentence included one year in prison in Kuna, Idaho, with credit for 59 days served and $885.50 in fines and fees, according to online court documents. He is expected to be released Oct. 10, 2020, according to the prison’s website.
This isn’t his first prison sentence.
Frates was released in 2017 into the Walla Walla area after serving time in the Washington State Penitentiary for multiple felonies. He has 26 felony convictions, not including the recent Idaho one, including involvement in 20 burglaries in the Spokane area, according to a Walla Walla police release in October 2018.
Frates still has a local warrant and could be shipped to Walla Walla County to face charges after his Idaho sentence, according to Walla Walla Police Sgt. Eric Knudson.
“It will be up to the (Walla Walla County) prosecutor on how he proceeds,” Knudson wrote in an email.