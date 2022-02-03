A man charged with raping four women in Walla Walla County on six occasions is out on bail and apparently living in King County after being recently extradited to the state from Florida to stand trial.
Court documents show that Daniel J. Pascual, 28, posted $150,000 bond on Jan. 14 through a bail-bond agency in Seattle.
He has been ordered to appear in Walla Walla County Superior Court for a first-appearance hearing on Feb. 22 at 3 p.m.
Court documents show the order to appear was mailed to him at two different addresses on the west side of the state, both in King County, indicating that he is being allowed to live there while awaiting trial.
While Pascual currently faces six Walla Walla County second-degree rape charges, the same investigation that led to his arrest also focused on multiple alleged rapes occurring in King County.
No charges have been filed in King County so far.
In the probable cause for arrest affidavit, Renton Police Detective Scott Barfield wrote that he believes probable cause exists for six additional charges of second-degree rape and two charges of first-degree voyeurism.
The alleged rapes in Walla Walla County all occurred between 2014 and 2018.
Second-degree rape is a Class A felony and carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.
