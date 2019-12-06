A Walla Walla man accused of child rape and other felonies is expected to take a plea deal Monday in Walla Walla County Superior Court agreeing to almost two and a half years in prison rather than go to trial.
Clarence G.C. Gunter, 38, was charged Sept. 23 with first-degree child rape, first-degree attempted child rape, first-degree child molestation, indecent liberties, second-degree stolen property possession, meth possession and using drug paraphernalia. These were amended charges from the original, with the rape counts added.
But Gunter is expected to plead guilty to other amended charges Monday instead of beginning his trial, as previously scheduled, according to Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Nicholas Holce.
Those include three counts of second-degree stolen property possession and meth possession. Holce said Gunter would agree “to the high end of the standard range (29 months),” with these charges.
“The state is dismissing without prejudice the child molestation charges for the time being,” Holce wrote in an email. “The statute of limitations never runs (out) for rape of a child in the first degree or child molestation in the first degree, so the state may refile those charges. I am dismissing those charges because of concerns for the child’s psychological well-being if she is forced to testify.”
Gunter allegedly sexually assaulted a girl who was 11 years old when she stayed overnight in March, records stated.
When the girl reported the assault, police learned Gunter had a felony warrant and searched buildings on March 19 in the 2000 block of Elk Horn Road, where he was staying. The Walla Walla Regional SWAT team was called to help search. While there, police found more evidence.
Police also arrested Brandon L. Frazier, 40, during the search. He was held for investigation of drug paraphernalia possession and three fugitive warrants, then extradited to Umatilla County for probation violation warrants, according to Walla Walla County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Nagle.
Gunter’s bond was set at $50,000 but later reduced to $15,000. He has been in Walla Walla County Jail since his arrest.