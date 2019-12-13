A Walla Walla man accused of child rape and other felonies made an Alford plea — not admitting guilt, but knowing prosecutors could prove guilt — Monday in Walla Walla County Superior Court.
Clarence G.C. Gunter, 38, was charged Sept. 23 with first-degree child rape, first-degree attempted child rape, first-degree child molestation, indecent liberties, second-degree stolen property possession, meth possession and using drug paraphernalia. These were amended charges from the original, with the rape counts added.
However, Gunter made an Alford plea to three counts of second-degree stolen property possession and meth possession.
His sentencing was scheduled for Jan. 6, 2020.
Gunter’s offender score is more than nine, giving him a standard sentencing range of 22-29 months in prison for counts one through three, and 12-24 months on count four. The maximum for all four is five years confinement, $10,000 fine or both. He’s expected to get 25.5 months in prison, records stated.
The state dismissed the child molestation charges without prejudice, meaning charges could be filed again later, due to concerns over the child’s psychological well-being, according to Walla Walla County Deputy Prosecutor Nicholas Holce.
Gunter allegedly sexually assaulted a girl who was 11 years old when she stayed overnight in March, records stated.
When the girl reported the assault, police learned Gunter had a felony warrant and searched buildings on March 19 in the 2000 block of Elk Horn Road, where he was staying. The Walla Walla Regional SWAT team was called to help search. While there, police found more evidence.
Gunter’s bond was set at $50,000 but later reduced to $15,000. He has been in Walla Walla County Jail since his arrest.
He will be released at 8 a.m. Dec. 24, but he must return to court on Jan. 2, 2020, documents stated.