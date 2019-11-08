A Pasco man has been summoned to appear in Walla Walla County Superior Court for a charge of first-degree child molestation.
Jorge Treyes Alcazar, 64, was accused of inappropriately touching a 10-year-old girl he knew on May 30, 2018, in Touchet. He also might have abused another girl he knew, records stated.
Treyes Alcazar first denied the allegations, but he took a polygraph in June, which he failed when asked specific questions, records stated. He then admitted to committing the alleged crime to authorities.
Treyes Alcazar's first appearance was scheduled for Dec. 2.