One of three men charged in January with assaulting a Walla Walla County Jail inmate pleaded guilty Monday to reduced charges.
Derik J. Forss, 23, faces sentencing Sept. 23 for one count of prison riot. Charges of first-degree burglary and fourth-degree assault were dismissed.
Prosecutors have recommended Forss be sentenced to 12 months with the time to be served consecutive to a prison term he is already serving.
According to court records, Forss, Trevaughn D. Abernathy, 28, and Christian W. Scott, 25, allegedly beat Bernardo Fernandez on Jan. 8 in his cell at the jail. The cases against Trevaughn and Abernathy remain pending, according to court files.