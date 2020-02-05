You are the owner of this article.
Man charged in warrant search on Chase Avenue

A man arrested during the warrant search of a home last week in the 500 block of Chase Avenue was charged Monday for various crimes.

Billy J. Sargent, 34, of Walla Walla, is accused of first-degree complicity to kidnapping, first-degree complicity to robbery, complicity to intimidating a witness, first-degree unlawful firearm possession and meth possession.

Sargent was arrested after police and SWAT members served a search warrant Thursday at his home to find evidence.

A witness told police on Jan. 25 she was walking on Chase Avenue, near Chestnut Street, when she was confronted by a woman who told her “someone wanted to talk to her,” records stated.

The woman allegedly pulled her into Sargent’s home and locked the door. Another woman attacked her for being a “snitch”, records stated, pulling her down and repeatedly kicking her.

Sargent allegedly was watching the attack while armed with a pistol even though as a felon he’s not allowed to have firearms.

The second woman took the witness’s cell phone and her wallet and pointed a gun at her and threatened to kill her as she ran, records stated.

The victim had injuries to her face, including a black eye, a cracked rib and blurred vision.

Sargent is in Walla Walla County Jail with a $375,000 bond. He has a lengthy criminal history, including being sentenced to nearly 15 months in prison in 2009 for first-degree theft, vehicle theft and second-degree arson.

The two women allegedly involved in the assault have not been arrested.

