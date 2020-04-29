Man charged in Dayton stabbing case

DAYTON — A 30-year-old Dayton man was charged Monday in Columbia County Superior Court with first-degree assault with a deadly weapon and fourth-degree assault for allegedly stabbing a man and punching a woman.
Reid N. Ngiraswei reportedly admitted to Columbia County Sheriff's Office deputies he stabbed Kristopher Hogoboom, 38, several times with a pocketknife Sunday afternoon because Ngiraswei believed the other man was fighting with a woman.
But when Columbia County deputies found the couple in the parking lot at 522 W. Cameron St. just after noon on Sunday, Kristopher Hogoboom had difficulty opening his eyes and speaking and told deputies he was helping his wife, Felicia, during her asthma attack when he was assaulted by a person he had never seen before.
Medics took the man to Dayton General Hospital. He was later flown to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland. He had three stab wounds on the top and side of his chest and a 2-3-inch cut on his left arm, records stated.
Meanwhile, another deputy came to the scene with Ngiraswei, who had a pocket knife and admitted to his involvement in the stabbing.
It was unclear in the court records how deputies located Ngiraswei.
“There’s a lot that’s weird about this case, so I’m counting on some further investigation, or at least a full report, to answer the hundreds of questions I have,” Columbia County Prosecuting Attorney Dale Slack wrote in an email.
Felicia Hogoboom told authorities that while her husband was trying to stand her up during her asthma attack, she fell down, and the second time he helped her, Ngiraswei allegedly began attacking her husband.
She said she’d never seen a weapon. She tried separating the two, but the man punched her in the face. Deputies saw a mark on one of her cheeks, records stated.
During an interview with deputies, Ngiraswei said he was involved in a fight near the trailer park clubhouse and was armed with a knife. He told deputies he thought the man and woman were fighting. Sheriff Joe Helm stated Ngiraswei admitted to stabbing the man in the abdomen with the knife, according to records.
Ngiraswei was taken to the Columbia County Jail and has a $100,000 bond. His arraignment is scheduled for May 6.