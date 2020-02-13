A Burbank man has been accused of a domestic-violence charge of second-degree assault after he allegedly struck his mother in the head with a steel cat-food dish.
Caleb R. Wilcox, 27, was arrested Feb. 2, several days after Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Main Street in Burbank for a domestic problem.
Upon arrival at 7:17 p.m. Jan. 30, authorities found Wilcox’s mother with a laceration on her forehead, records stated. She told them her son “was unhappy” and suspected he was out of marijuana, contributing to his behavior.
He allegedly threw a serving bowl and folding television tray, as well as insulting her.
She said that as she went to another room to watch television with her friend, he threw the steel dish that caused the cut, records stated. She was “seeing stars,” and when he saw her injury, he allegedly fled to his brother’s house.
Deputies went to his brother’s house, but no one answered even though several vehicles were in the driveway and the television and lights were on, records stated. They also waited for him to return to his car before heading to work, but didn’t locate him that night.
He was charged Feb. 4 and released the same day on certain conditions, including appearing for his arraignment Feb. 18.