COLLEGE PLACE — A Walla Walla man was arrested Tuesday after police investigated two reports of vehicle prowls.
The first alleged break-in and possible vehicle "hot-wiring" occurred Monday in the 200 block of Southeast Ash Street in College Place.
Skyler S. Pfleger, 31, reportedly broke into the vehicle just before 9:10 p.m. but fled before officers arrived, according to a College Place Police Department release.
He also allegedly damaged the steering column to access loose wires connected to the ignition and left behind tools usually used to prowl and steal vehicles.
His description was gathered from nearby Walla Walla University security camera footage.
At 1:21 a.m. Tuesday, similar activity was reported in the 100 block of Wallula Avenue. There officers found Pfleger, who allegedly matched the description of the man in the earlier video footage.
He was taken to the Walla Walla County Jail for investigation of attempted vehicle theft, possessing vehicle theft tools, second-degree malicious mischief and second-degree vehicle prowl.
In their release, CCPD officers reminded residents to take precautions against frequent summer vehicle prowls.
"Citizens can help protect themselves by keeping vehicles locked and secured, parking in well-lit areas and removing all valuables from vehicles when left unattended."