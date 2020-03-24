A Walla Walla man has been accused of beating and sexually assaulting a woman with whom he's had a relationship.
Ricky L. Conklin, 53, was arrested Sunday for investigation of second-degree rape and fourth-degree assault-domestic violence.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call earlier in the day at a home where the victim was with a friend.
The victim said Conklin had punched her in the face and body at her home Sunday morning, records stated. She also said Conklin had sexually assaulted her during their relationship, including Sunday morning.
Conklin was arrested Sunday afternoon and booked into the Walla Walla County Jail. His bond was set at $50,000 during his first court appearance Monday, according to Walla Walla County Prosecutor Jim Nagle.