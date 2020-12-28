A man suspected of attempting to rob Joe’s Corner Store in Walla Walla was arrested Saturday evening.
Juan Raul Camargo Virrey, 33, is being held in Walla Walla County Jail for investigation of second-degree robbery.
According to court documents, an employee at the store, 2001 Melrose St., told police that a man allegedly entered the store and demanded a lighter for free. When refused, he took one and left without paying.
Camargo Virrey reportedly returned a few minutes later, punched the employee in the back of the head and demanded money from the register. According to court records, the two men pushed and shoved for a few minutes before Camargo Virrey left without any stolen money or property.
The investigating officer was able to identify the man as Camargo Virrey and get his license plate number from images and video at the shop, according to the record.
Police later pulled Camargo Virrey over and arrested him. His first court appearance scheduled for Monday was delayed because he needed an interpreter.