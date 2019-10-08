A man has been arrested in connection with raping a woman he knew at least twice in 2018.
Jose L. Contreras Ramirez, 44, was arrested in Pasco on Monday afternoon for investigation of two counts of second-degree rape and harassment with sexual motivation, according to court documents.
According to records, a woman told Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office deputies he raped her on July 4, 2018, and in mid-August in Burbank. He told the woman, “Nobody can hear you out here. My wife can’t hear you,” documents stated.
The woman also told deputies he sexually harassed her on numerous occasions, and she was scared of repercussions if she didn’t do what he asked, records stated.
Contreras Ramirez, who appeared to be living in Pasco, was taken to the Walla Walla County Jail. He was expected to appear in court when an interpreter could be arranged.