Man arrested in assault, imprisonment

A 38-year-old man accused of allegedly assaulting and holding his ex-girlfriend against her will, including forcing her to urinate on herself, appeared in court this morning.
Anthony J. Luciani, of Walla Walla, was arrested Thursday afternoon for investigation of second-degree assault, unlawful imprisonment, and domestic violence charges of harassment and interfering with reporting, after police responded to the Walla Walla sleep center on 15th and Rees avenues for an assault call.
Upon arrival, police found a woman who had injuries to her face, neck and hand, records stated. She told them she didn’t need medical help, but said she had ended her relationship with Luciani after he became physical with her and got a restraining order against him, records stated.
However, he convinced her to drop the order and the two were staying in a man’s van on the 600 block of Paine Street. When she tried to leave to use the bathroom, Luciani allegedly wouldn’t let her so she “ended up peeing all over,” with some urine getting on Luciani, records stated.
He then allegedly “started slamming,” choking, and making her “lay down and shut up,” records stated. She told police Luciani allegedly choked her five times and thought she “was going to die.” Luciani also allegedly threatened to “kill everything” the woman loved and “slit their throats.”
When the woman tried leaving the van again, Luciani allegedly grabbed and broke her phone and assaulted her, records stated, and wouldn’t let her exit.
She told police she was able to leave only because the man who owned the van came out of his home and let her, records stated. She then went to the sleep center, where she called the police, who found Luciani on Paine Street.
At his court appearance this morning, Luciani’s bond was set at $40,000 and Jesse Montagnino was appointed to represent him, according to Walla Walla County Prosecutor Jim Nagle.
Later on Friday, Luciani was formally charged with everything he’d been arrested for investigation of, all with domestic violence.