A man suspected of stabbing another man outside a Walla Walla home Sunday was later found in a nearby residence he reportedly broke into, authorities said.
Adam Dickinson, 33, whose address was not immediately available, was arrested for first-degree assault and burglary Sunday evening.
Dickinson's bail was set at $300,000 Monday in Walla Walla County Superior Court, according to an email from the Prosecuting Attorney's Office.
The suspect allegedly stabbed Andrew Bertinelli, 65, twice in the back as he was working in his backyard near the 1800 block of Pleasant Street, according to court documents.
When officers responded at about 3:30 p.m. the suspect had fled, according to a release.
Police found Dickinson at a nearby residence after receiving a call from a woman who said she heard about the stabbing and checked her camera system and saw a man in her her home.
At about 5:30 p.m., officers from Walla Walla and College Place police departments, Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office, and Washington State Patrol went to the 700 block of Ernst Street and found Dickinson inside the home, where he as taken into custody.
The knife used in the stabbing was also found in the woman's home, according to a probable cause document. In an interview with investigators, Dickinson admitted he stabbed Bertinelli.
Bertinelli was treated at Providence St. Mary's Medical Center for non-life-threatening stab wounds. He later identified Dickinson from a photo line-up, authorities said.