A Walla Walla man was arrested Tuesday afternoon for allegedly starting a fire in his apartment and trying to assault police officers.
Michael L. Krause, 62, reportedly "lit something and threw it behind his couch," according to Walla Walla Police Sgt. Eric Knudson.
Walla Walla firefighters responded at 4:29 p.m. to Galbraith Gardens, 343 Catherine St., after a smoke alarm sounded, according to Jennifer Scott, a Walla Walla Fire Department spokeswoman.
Firefighters saw smoke in the apartment complex's first-floor hallway and requested police when they learned "Krause intentionally set the fire and barricaded himself inside the complex library while armed with a knife," Knudson wrote in an email. "Krause was seen through a window by officers stabbing furniture with the knife."
Krause left the library and walked toward officers with the knife, and "less lethal munitions were deployed," striking and causing Krause to fall, Knudson wrote. The man threw the knife toward officers from the ground.
Since Krause was unarmed then, officers took him to the hospital for treatment before booking him into Walla Walla County Jail for investigation of first-degree burning and second-degree assault.