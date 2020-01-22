A College Place man was arrested for investigation of stolen vehicle possession Tuesday after officers blocked entrance to an apartment complex in the 100 block of Wilbur Street Avenue and called for him on a loudspeaker to surrender.
Cody Scott O’Grady, 30, was arrested after a man told police his stolen truck was in the parking lot of the Wilbur Manor Apartments, Walla Walla Police Sgt. Eric Knudson wrote in an email.
Officers arrived at 8:40 a.m. and found the truck unoccupied and the hood warm. They learned that O’Grady, the alleged driver, had entered an apartment, he wrote. Police surrounded the apartment and called over a loudspeaker for the occupants to exit. O’Grady surrendered several minutes later and was arrested, Knudson wrote.
O’Grady was also wanted for several unrelated arrest warrants, according to the sergeant.