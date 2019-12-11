MILTON-FREEWATER — A local man was arrested today for allegedly lying to police last week about being shot to cover up a gambling debt.
Johnson Le, 35, was arrested for investigation of initiating a false report and tampering with evidence, both misdemeanors, and unlawful weapon use, a felony.
He was taken to Umatilla County Jail, according to Milton-Freewater Police Chief Doug Boedigheimer.
Le's wife did not lie to police, Boedigheimer wrote in an email, although his previous report indicated otherwise.
Le's wife, Maria Morales, 50, told Milton-Freewater police by telephone at 9:08 p.m. Dec. 4 that her husband was shot by an unknown masked person who entered the backyard of the couple’s home at 308 Miller St. to rob them, Boedigheimer wrote in an earlier email. He wrote today that Le "made that up, and admitted to shooting himself."
Investigations revealed that Le shot himself in the arm with a 9 mm Glock pistol and lied “to attempt to hide and cover up a gambling debt,” Boedigheimer wrote.
Le was taken by Milton-Freewater Rural Fire Department medics to Providence St. Mary Medical Center with a gunshot wound. Hospital spokeswoman Kathleen Obenland wrote in an email she did “not have any information on a person by this name who is from Milton-Freewater.”
No one else was involved, according to Boedigheimer.
Oregon State Police troopers and Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office deputies also responded.