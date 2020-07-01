A La Grande, Ore., man was arrested early this morning after reportedly impersonating a SWAT team member while banging on the front door of an apartment in the 200 block of South Tausick Way.
The Walla Walla Police Department responded at 1:50 a.m. to reports of a man, later identified as Michael K. Bearidon, 25, “pounding on the front door of an apartment claiming to be a police officer and having a gun," Sgt. Eric Knudson wrote in a release.
The resident questioned him, and he said he was a SWAT member and she needed to open the door. When the woman called 911, Bearidon fled.
Officers contacted the woman and other witnesses, and discovered a parked, running, red Toyota Scion FR-S across the street connected to Bearidon, Knudson said.
The woman and witnesses told police they didn’t know Bearidon and, as of this morning, it was unknown why he chose that particular apartment, Knudson wrote in an email.
Bearidon was wearing a black sweatshirt, a gun belt with ammunition pouches, handcuffs and a backpack.
When confronted by police, Bearidon ran, but officers caught him in an apartment complex in the 300 block of Berney Drive, as he was unable to outrun them, the release stated.
He complied when caught and was arrested for investigation of second-degree criminal impersonation and obstructing a law enforcement officer. He was taken to the Walla Walla County Jail.