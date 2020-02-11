Man arrested for alleged assault on Pizza Hut driver

A Walla Walla man was arrested Monday night in the Pizza Hut parking lot on Rose Street for allegedly assaulting a delivery driver.
Jorge Luis Garza, 31, allegedly entered the delivery driver's car just before 10 p.m. while it was stopped somewhere downtown, grabbed the driver by the neck and told him he "was going to kill him," according to a release from the Walla Walla police.
The driver asked him whether he would rob him. Garza said he was "joking," and the the two rode to Pizza Hut, the release stated.
Garza was arrested in the parking lot for investigation of fourth-degree assault, second-degree vehicle prowl and felony harassment. He was taken to the Walla Walla County Jail and scheduled to appear in court this morning.
No further information was available by press time.