A Walla Walla man pleaded guilty Monday in Walla Walla County Superior Court to amended charges stemming from a standoff with police last year.
Luciano Castorena Sr., 56, was charged with possession of both a stolen firearm and controlled substance, while his son, Luciano Castorena Jr., 30, originally was charged with two counts of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful carrying or handling a weapon. The older man’s charges were reduced to using drug paraphernalia, to which he pleaded guilty.
Both were arrested the evening of Aug. 26, 2018, at their Walla Walla home after a police officer responding to a malicious mischief complaint spotted what appeared to be a gun barrel sticking out of the window.
After additional officers and a SWAT unit arrived at the home in the 800 block of Ninth Avenue, both men exited the house and were detained. After obtaining a search warrant, police found a rifle, two sawed-off shotguns and a quantity of a white crystalline substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.
Castorena, Sr.’s sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 9.