A man arrested Thursday after crashing a truck he allegedly tried to steal is being held in the Walla Walla County Jail in lieu of $30,000 bail.
Benjamin R. Carroll, 23, was arrested for investigation of vehicle theft, injury hit-and-run, and third-degree driving with a suspended license, police said.
Officers responded at 1 a.m. Thursday to the 500 block of Oak Street for a vehicle theft call.
The victim told officers he heard the truck's engine from inside his home and discovered someone was stealing it. He then jumped in the back as it pulled away and crawled through the back sliding window into the cab with Carroll, the release stated. He then tried shifting the truck to park, but it crashed into shrubs, causing him cuts and bruises on his head.
Carroll fled on foot, leaving a shoe, and was found near Sumach and Park streets.