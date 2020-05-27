A Walla Walla man was arrested after his attempt to ship 12 pounds of marijuana through UPS led to an investigation and the discovery of another 7 1/2 pounds of the drug at his home.
Justin A. Rodriguez, 30, reportedly tried shipping the drugs May 13 at PostalAnnex+, 1644 Plaza Way, with his child in tow, the Walla Walla Police Department reported.
Walla Walla Police Street Crimes Unit investigated, and a search warrant was served Tuesday at his home in the 1300 block of Caprio Loop. That's where police found the additional marijuana, as well as scales, packaging material and "a substantial amount of cash" "believed to be related to the drug transactions," the release stated.
Rodriguez was taken to the Walla Walla County Jail for investigation of delivery of marijuana, involving a minor in a drug transaction and delivery of drug paraphernalia.