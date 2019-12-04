A Walla Walla man accused of forgery and identity theft appeared Monday in Walla Walla County Superior Court.
Elijah D. Manson, 30, also was formally charged Monday with three counts of forgery and first-degree identity theft, after he was arrested Nov. 26.
The charges stemmed from Manson allegedly depositing multiple forged checks in June into Banner Bank on Ninth Street and withdrawing $2,035, leaving his account overdrawn by $1,022.81.
Walla Walla police called the number for the apparent check maker, who identified herself to to them as a different person, said she lived in Alaska and didn’t use that bank, records stated.
Banner Bank’s fraud investigators in August gave police photos from surveillance camera footage, records stated, which matched Manson’s driver’s license photo, records stated.
Manson’s bond was set at $10,000. His other release conditions included living at his home on Amelia Street. His arraignment was scheduled for Dec. 9.