A 25-year-old man was scheduled to appear in Walla Walla County Superior Court this morning on accusations he violated no contact orders and assaulted his girlfriend and her child.
Edgar Castaneda Gomez, with no permanent address, was charged Dec. 30 with various domestic violence crimes including third-degree child assault, second- and fourth-degree assault, assault in violation of a protection/no contact order, and two counts of violation of a no contact/protection order.
Castaneda Gomez allegedly struck his girlfriend and her 3-year-old son in November 2019 with a belt, court documents stated.
He was arrested Dec. 7 on a Department of Corrections violation on another case, records stated, and later was found to have called the woman 67 times and tried to call about 150 times from the Walla Walla County Jail.
A warrant was issued for him early last month, and he was arrested on the above charges Friday morning.
He is in the Walla Walla County Jail with a $50,000 bond.