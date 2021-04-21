A man who allegedly was driving with 78 fentanyl pills in his car had his first appearance in Walla Walla County Superior Court on Tuesday, April 20.
Prosecutors said Austin T. Hill, 23, was arrested Saturday by Washington State Patrol and booked into Walla Walla County Jail on $10,000 bail on charges of driving under the influence and manufacturing and possessing drugs with intent to deliver.
Hill was carrying lethal amounts of fentanyl, reportedly 78 pills, prosecutors said.
Judge Brandon L. Johnson waived bail and said Hill could be released on his own recognizance with supervision in place because of Hill’s lack of criminal history.
Hill’s attorney, Robin Olson, said Hill will be evaluated and seek drug treatment while he lives with local family members.
Hill has a Walla Walla address and family members in Walla Walla but had been living elsewhere in western Washington, attorneys said.
He’s scheduled to be arraigned
May 3.