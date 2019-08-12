A man accused of raping and stalking his former girlfriend appeared in court today.
Dylon J. Ridenour, 23, was arrested Thursday night at a local business for investigation of second-degree rape, felony stalking-domestic violence, no-contact/protection order assault violation, and no-contact/protection order violation-domestic violence.
Police said they responded at 2:28 a.m. Thursday to a protection order violation report, according to court records.
The woman told police he had violated the protection order, in place since Jan. 2, 2018, many times and most recently had raped her, records stated. She said she had waked to Ridenour’s unwanted advances when he was at her home, including him having nonconsensual sex with her, records stated. He also allegedly continuously messaged her, showed up at her workplace and watched her from outside her home, records stated.