A Walla Walla man appeared Monday morning in Walla Walla County Superior Court for allegedly forcing his way into two homes while armed, assaulting one woman and threatening to kill another.
Steven Garcia, 30, was arrested just after midnight Sunday after officers received reports of threats earlier in the day on Eagan Street, which followed an alleged assault on his girlfriend and burglary at the home she shares with her father the night before.
Police responded to the assault/burglary call at 7 p.m. Saturday at a Highland Road home, where Garcia allegedly had given his girlfriend a bloody nose and black eye much earlier in the day, records said. He reportedly forced his way into her and her father’s home. However, her father chased him off the property with a firearm, records stated.
Saturday afternoon, Garcia allegedly went to the Eagan Street home and was let in after pounding on the door, records stated. He demanded to talk to a woman who allegedly owed him $100 for narcotics. When she appeared, he told her if she didn’t have his money by that night, he would kill her and was apparently armed with a firearm.
Another woman told him she was going to call the police and he fled the home. However, the woman didn’t call until later, nor did any of the other occupants. Additionally, no one else agreed to talk to police when they arrived, including the woman who was threatened.
He was arrested at 12:04 a.m. Sunday on Clark Street and booked into the Walla Walla County Jail for investigation of first-degree burglary, first-degree unlawful firearm possession, harassment-threats to kill, residential burglary, and third-degree malicious mischief. His bond was set Monday at $75,000.