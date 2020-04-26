A Walla Walla man arrested earlier this month for allegedly communicating with a minor for immoral purposes and violating a no-contact/protection order, appeared in court Friday on new charges.
Matthew T. Thomas, 32, was arrested Thursday after police conducted a forensic examination of his cell phone and found four photos of girls performing sex acts. They also found a video of the 15-year-old victim of his previous charges performing a sex act.
The phone contained more than 10 photos of females appearing to be between the ages of 6 and 14, including the previous victim, exposing themselves.
The examination indicated the photos were deleted from the cell phone’s gallery and had been downloaded from the internet.
During his appearance Friday, Thomas’s bail was set at $10,000, and his arraignment was scheduled for May 26.