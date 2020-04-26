A 66-year-old man appeared Friday in Walla Walla County Superior Court on charges of first-degree child molestation and a second-degree child sex crime.
Kevin Goodrich Fetner was arrested Thursday morning by Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office deputies, after they investigated claims he had inappropriately touched a 5-year-old boy he knew many times during an undisclosed timeframe.
The crimes also allegedly occurred in Idaho, records stated, and included Fetner and the boy sleeping in the same bed.
Because of the allegations, the boy was taken into protective custody, records stated. The victim’s mother also was interviewed by deputies and told them about the alleged crimes.
During his court appearance, Fetner was allowed out of jail on conditions and his arraignment was scheduled for June 15.