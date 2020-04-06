A man appeared in Walla Walla County Superior Court this morning for allegedly shooting his estranged girlfriend in the buttocks.
Jordan L. Guerra, 29, of Walla Walla, was arrested at 2 a.m. Saturday after police responded to a home on Walla Walla Avenue for a report of shots fired.
Police learned that Guerra and his girlfriend had broken up Saturday night during a birthday party, where several other people were also in attendance.
The woman was shot near the party, and several people held Guerra down until police arrived, records stated. She was taken to Providence St. Medical Center with serious injuries.
Guerra was arrested for investigation of first-degree assault and taken to the Walla Walla County Jail.
His bond was set at $50,000 this morning.